Kuje: Chukuku youth protest kidnapping, attacks on community

Residents of Chukuku community, a suburb of Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Thursday, staged a peaceful protest following recent abductions and attacks in the area.

Suspected gunmen, Wednesday, invaded the community about 11.45pm (midnight) and started shooting sporadically, despite the presence of vigilante team around the area in the operation that lasted for hours.

The protesters barricaded the roads linking Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils, holding fresh leaves, and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Kidnappers on rampage in Chukuku”, and “Give us security in Chukuku community.”

The youth told Blueprint that the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of authorities to the insecurity, negligence and hardship being experienced by the residents.

“This community has suffered hardship as a result of infrastructural deficit and security challenges. We are living in fear, one of them who preferred anonymity said.

Speaking to Blueprint in Chukuku, FCT Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, Mr. Ben Igwe, who got wind of the incident and visited the area, registered the command’s unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the federal capital territory.

He called on the residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police, especially on rendition of prompt and useful information on any suspicious occurrence.

The commissioner also used the opportunity to open the already built police outstation in Chukuku community and deployed police personnel there.

Wednesday was the sixth time the kidnapping and attack were being recorded in Chukuku community in recent time.

Effort to reach the Kuje council chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo to react to the challenge proved abortive.