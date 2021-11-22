Kuje first lady attributes LG achievements to good governance

The wife of executive chairman, Kuje area council, Hajiya Salamatu Suleiman Sabo, has attributed the achievement of her husband’s administration, to the culture of commitment to good governance.

She stated this in Chukuku, a suburb of Kuje area council, Abuja-FCT while addressing PDP Wazabia Suport Group in the area Saturday.

The first lady who represented her husband, Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, at the occasion said on assumption of her husband’s administration in Kuje, he ensured that important projects with direct bearing on the people were completed.

She stated that her husband will soon visit some wards on official visit to ascertain projects lacking in the area with a view to complement his campaign promises.

Earlier, the coordinator of the group, Donald Tarnonge, said the sincere duty of PDP is to encourage members in the position of authority to shun corruption, laziness, deceitfulness, selfish ambition, fraudulent activities so as to promote transparency and good governance.

He stated that the PDP Wazobia Group was formed to produce members that are transparent, hardworking, incorruptible and enterprising with problem solving skills that can promote the good image of our party.