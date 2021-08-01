Kuje first lady tasks women on partisan politics

Wife of Kuje area council chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Hajiya Salamatu Abdullahi Sabo, has advised ethnic communities resident in Kuje area council especially the women to fully participate in politics, to bring about unity and development among them where they reside.

Hajiya Sabo, who made the assertion at the 25th anniversary celebration of Nupe Development Association (NDA), Saturday in Kuje Abuja.

The Kuje first lady, who represented her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Sabo at the occasion, encouraged the residents to keep up the healthy relationship that exists among them.

She spoke to parents at the occasion on the need to teach their children more about their culture and tradition in communication, dressing, eating and behaviour.

“Always bring your children to cultural event for what they see is better than what they just hear,” she said while appealing to ethnic communities in Kuje, especially women to engage actively in political activities, urging them to get their voters card as that is their voice and power.

Also speaking, the secretary of the association, Alh. Garba Suleiman Enagi (Nakogi Nupe Kuje and Dan Maliki Nupe Abuja) said unity and cooperation has helped the Association to be what it is today. He said despite the huge success of the sssociation, they still encountered financial challenges as no organisation could flourish well without proper funding.

On his part, the Madami Nupe Abuja, Alh. Mohammed Nmaaba Gulu, described Nupe people as law-abiding citizens. He said they are celebrating 25 years anniversary as a mile stone and encouraged the youths to be focused and stable, and pleads to the parents to teach their children about their culture for they are leaders of tomorrow.

Speaking on behalf of Nupe development association, woman chapter, Fatima Abubakar Enagi, thanked the Kuje area council first lady, Hajiya Salamatu Abdullahi Sabo for her candid advice and encouragement to the Nupe women and assured her that they would live by good example.

President Nupe Development Association FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Maku, urged members of the association to emulate Kuje area council and form their own women association.