Kuje: NGO decries attacks on APC agents

Free Community Worldwide Foundation, “a Non-Governmental Organisation” (NGO) has decried attacks on the All Progressives Congress (APC) agents by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) supporters during the just concluded chairmanship elections in Kuje Area Council.

The group’s publicity secretary, Engr. Monday Oloja, made this assertion in a press statement issued in Abuja Tuesday to express his displeasure and dissatisfaction over the violent attacks and activities of the PDP.

Engr. Monday Oloja, Who lead the team of over five NGOs and others human rights activists to observe the Kuje election said there was no election but war during

Kuje Elections.

According to him, one of the APC agent was butchered and left critically to die during the election because he noticed that PDP were counting disqualified voters sheets to their own advantage.

He revealed that their were pockets of violence at Gaube Primary school, Pegi Primary school, Sabo polling units, Anguwan Gade primary school and Kango polling units among others.

“He further revealed that the incidents was also witnessed by the voters who were at the premises during the exercise.”

He added that the APC agent was seriously wounded and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, adding that INEC were not ready for Kuje Polls that INEC were also the major contributing factors and instigation of the violence recorded in Kuje area council elections with the aid of security agencies.

Over 200 voters of APC and their agents were attacked by the PDP hoodlum’s