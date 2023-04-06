Kuje school converts health centre to classrooms 

As a result of acute shortage of classrooms for students of Government Secondary School, Jedda in Kuje area council, health centre facility within the school premises has been converted to classrooms by management.

The improvisation made by the school management came to the fore Wednesday when the facilitator of the Primary Health Care Centre, Senator Philip Aduda, inspected the project and others within Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils.

The principal of the school, Mr Mohammed Tanko, told Senator Aduda and journalists that improvisation made with the primary health care facility, arose from acute shortage of classrooms for students of the school.

The action, he explained, was in line with the saying that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’.

“Distinguished Senator sir, the management, staff and students of Government Secondary School, Jedda, are extremely grateful to you for the intervention projects facilitated to the school like the block of six classrooms nearing completion and the already completed Primary Health Care Centre which is being temporarily used as classrooms.

“The conversion of the health care centre into classrooms for now is temporary pending the completion of a block of six classrooms project,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

