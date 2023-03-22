Kukah centre trains 50 on election violence 



The Kukah Centre (TKC), a Nigeria-based policy research institute, has trained 50 people on peace and conflict management to mitigate the crises that may erupt after the just concluded general elections in the country.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of a 2-day capacity building on peace and conflict management organised for participants from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Oyo states in Lokoja Wednesday, the project officer, TKC Lawson Eselebor, said the participants were carefully selected based on integrity and track records.



He said the objective of the training is to build the capacity of the stakeholders to enable them apply the knowledge and techniques acquired from the training to intervene in any form of conflict that may erupt after the conduct of the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country.



The project officer described conflict as inevitable in any society, adding that it has become imperative to manage it before it snowballs into crises that could cause loss of lives and destruction of property.



“It is evidently clear that there are positive sides and negative sides of conflict though it depends on how best it is handled. The participants of training were carefully selected from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Oyo states. There were retired judges, bishops, chief imams, women leaders and youth leaders.



“Conflict if properly managed with the right tools, techniques and approach, the result will be favourable. But if it is wrongly handled, it can result to violence which ultimately can cause massive killings and destruction of property.



“Since elections are over, there are winners and losers. Therefore, we are looking at what can be done after the elections to ensure that there is peace among Nigerians. The training is organised to empower stakeholders within their local content on how they can manage whatever conflict that occurs in their communities,” he said.



