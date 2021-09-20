Kumuyi holds 5-day crusade in Abuja

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr. William Kumuyi, is set to hold a 5-day ‘Divine solution global crusade’ in Abuja from September 24-28, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Pastor Elijah Adebiyi.

He stated that the crusade is on a global scale following the plan, preparation and platforms the church intends to reach out to people who are in need of ‘Divine solution to their spiritual, physical, and material needs by God Himself.

The statement said the 5-day ‘Divine solution global crusade’ will be the fourth edition Pastor Kumuyi is holding as mega crusade in the nation’s capital as being led by the Holy Spirit.

The statement reads in part: “The Deeper Life Bible Church is holding another mega Global Crusade in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with theme, ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ which will be a 5-day crusade and it will start from September 24-28, 2021, and the venue is at Papal Ground, Kubwa, Abuja.

“This ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ is divinely led by God himself by laying it in the heart of our father in the Lord, Pastor William Kumuyi, who will minister live at the crusade for the five days.

“We are using this medium to call on Abuja residents to attend the ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ because there is solution for all kind of problems that anybody will come with to the venue of the crusade.

“God has guaranteed salvation, healing, deliverance, joy, peace, and other expectations you have. Indeed, there will be divine solution.”

The statement also said the church has made provision for those in other states in Nigeria, countries and continents of the world to hook-up with the crusade via social media handles including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Zoom.