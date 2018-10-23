Kutigi for burial Oct 24 in Abuja

The family of late Justice Idris Kutigi has announced his burial ceremony for October 24 and 25.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Binta Aliyu, the family’s first child, said the body of the late jurist had been scheduled to arrive in Abuja from London on Wednesday morning.

“The burial will take place same day at 2.00 p.m. at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, after the Janazah prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja.

“Fidau prayers will take place on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. at the residence of the late jurist in Asokoro, Abuja.

“The Fidau prayers will also take place simultaneously at the Etsu Nupe’s Palace in Bida and in Kutigi, Niger State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retired Justice died on Saturday night at a UK hospital after a protracted illness.

He was 78 years old.

The late Mr Kutigi was a lawyer and judge. He was attorney general and commissioner for Justice in Niger State before becoming a high court judge.

Mr Kutigi joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1992 and served as Chief Justice from Jan. 30, 2007 until December 30, 2009.

