Kwali, Best Petroleum sign MoU on N13.7bn trailer park project 

The Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a construction firm, Best Petroleum Nigeria Limited, for the construction of a N13.7 billion ultra-modern trailer park in the area.

Chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a meeting with the Managing Director/CEO of Best Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Dr Bestman Paul Anekwe, who paid him a visit in his office, Tuesday.

He said the ultra modern trailer park which will be sited at Piri-Anini village on the Abuja-Lokoja highway, will be one of the best parks in the North central of Nigeria.

He said the trailer parkproject, to be executed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, will have features that include restaurant, chapel, mosque, 2,000 shops, security posts, mega filling station, recreational centre, bank, plaza, clinic, admin block, fire station and a 5 star hotel.

According to him, the ultra-modern trailer park will generate and boost more revenue generation for the council and the FCT administration, adding that the project would create job for over 1,000 youth and women in the area.

The chairman, also announced a nine-member committee headed by the Director of Works of the council, Dr Nyizazo Naphtali Audi with Mr Nnamdi Christian Anekwe and Mr Omokafe Jinadu as chairman, secretary and coordinator respectively.

On his part, the CEO of Best Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Dr Bestman Paul Anekwe, appreciated the council chairman for going into the partnership with his firm for the construction of the ultra-modern trailer park in the area.

He assured that the firm will carry out quality work, saying arrangements were being put in place to commence clearing of the site in the next two weeks after all the necessary paper documents would have been concluded.

