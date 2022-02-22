Kwankwaso and I are architects of modern Kano – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that former Governor Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and himself are the architects of modern Kano.

Ganduje recognises the infrastructural and developmental stride of his predecessor whom he once said described set Kano back, noting then that Kwankwaso’s administration projects were “Aika-Aika” in Hausa, which means substandard projects.

A statement issued Sunday by the chief press secretary to Kano state governor, Abba Anwar, said Ganduje stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano, with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across all the 44 local governments and state leadership.

The statement said the meeting was to brief them about the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered last Thursday on the leadership of the party at wards and local governments.

Describing how people were amazed at the level of development in the state, particularly those who were not in the state for a long time, he said, “Those responsible for the new face of the state, are Kwankwaso and Ganduje,’’ the statement said.

Assuring that his administration would continue to sustain developmental projects and policies for the development of the state, at all levels of government, he said, “…from ward level, to local government up to state level. The two governors, (himself and Kwankwaso) did their best in face lifting the state. And I will continue to maintain this as a governor of Kano state.”