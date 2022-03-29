Kwankwaso finally dumps PDP 

Former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has finally dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He relinquished his membership from PDP in a letter dated March 29, which he sent to his ward chairman at Kwankwaso town, Tuesday.

Part of the letter reads, ” It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).”

Kwankwaso ‘s defection has laid to rest speculations that he is leaving the party.

The former senator had also announced that he would join New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the end of March.