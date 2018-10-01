Kwankwaso financed 2015 presidential primaries with Kano govt money – Ganduje

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje weekend criticized his former boss, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and accused him of financing the 2015 Presidential primaries with money he embezzled from the five kilometer projects for the 44 local government areas of the state.

Governor Ganduje made the accusation when he inspected a huge crack that thorn through several meters on the Abubakar Audu Underpass Gadon Kaya BUK Road in Kano which is already showing signs of eminent collapse.

“This under pass was hurriedly built and named after Abubakar Audu, an indigene of Kogi state who did nothing for Kano people.

The leader of Kwankwasiyya movement based this project on deception, shaky foundation and false promises.

This is typical of the type of inferior quality projects he did when he was governor of Kano state,” Ganduje stated.

The man said he has done a lot of projects, these are the type of projects they have done, shady projects, and they want their aspirant to come and continue with such trash, Ganduje said.

“Today, God has shown us that the work Kwankwaso did in Kano was not genuine work.

A lot of money was spent executing capital projects by the former governor that most of them were left abandoned or they were poorly executed.

“The under pass which huge sums of money was sunk into is already collapsing and we have to close the road quickly to avoid human tragedy.

My government will embark on immediate repair on the under pass so that we will put it into proper shape for people to continue to ply the road “If you see their gubernatorial aspirant whom Kwankwaso said will come and continue with projects he started, please ask him where is our money for the 5 kilometer express roads, kwankwaso promised for all the 44 local governments? “The money was stolen and I can tell you, it was the money the former governor used to finance his 2015 presidential primaries against incumbent president Muhamamdu Buhari.” “They have been making noise all over the place that they constructed giant projects in Kano that has changed the face of the state, but I can assure you this is how they executed their projects as you can see, the Gadon Kaya under pass which cost Kano state government huge sums of money was poorly done and hurriedly executed to be named after the late Kogi state Governor, Abubakar Audu who is not from Kano and has done nothing for Kano people”, he said.

Ganduje was visibly angry and he made the assertion when he visited the collapsing Gadon Kaya underpass with some government officials.

