Kwankwaso, Galadima, Rufai Alkali, Lalung, others launch TNM

Former governor of Kano state, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on “all countries of the world, especially our neighboring countries in the sub-region, to partner with Nigeria to defeat the raging terrorism and banditry in our sub-continent.”

Senator Kwankwaso said “no economic and social development is possible without the requisite atmosphere of peace and security, appealing to “foreign countries that love Nigeria and its people to join in saving democracy and rescuing Nigeria from its current quagmire.”

The former Kano state governor made this call Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of a political association, The National Movement (TNM).

TNM prides itself as a political movement with a mandate to save Nigeria from disintegration.

According to its Protem National Secretary, Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali, the group also hopes to redirect the “country to the path of safety and security, peace and prosperity, equity and opportunity, in addition to qualitative and competent leadership that will engender rapid and sustainable development as well as being fair and just to all.”

Also speaking, presidential aspirant Prince Adewole Adebayo urged members of TNM to put national unity above personal ambition to avoid sacrificing national unity, mutual faith, enduring peace and societal progress on the altar of ego and individual achievements or group domination.

In a letter to Alkali, Adebayo expressed disappointment over his inability to attend the event in Abuja owing to an earlier engagement.

Represented by associates, Comrade Solomon Dalung and Dr Tanko Yunusa, the 50-year-old, however, urged the TNM to put the interest of the country ahead of personal goals.