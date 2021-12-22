Kwankwaso hosts Ganduje on condolence visit over brother’s death

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his Bompai residence.

The governor came visiting over the death of the later’s junior brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso, who died Monday after a brief illness.

The governor, along with his cabinet members and retinue of aides visited the former minister’s residence to condole with him over his brother’s death, a development that surprised many, given the lingering animosity between the duo, after the former took the mantle of leadership in 2015.

While at the residence of Kwakwanso, Governor Ganduje took time to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased in addition to seeking the Almighty Allah to give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Governor Ganduje was later led by Kwankwaso to the cemetary, where his late father, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, was buried, to enable the governor pray on the tomb.

It was after the condolence visit that people secretly wandered if the duo had sheathed their swords after a long period of cold war despite the impression that it was Governor Ganduje who succeeded Kwankwaso in the year 2015.