Kwankwaso indispensable in 2023 – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and chairman Kwankwasiyya Foundation, Alhaji Abubakar Yahuza Gama, has described the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as an indispensable pillar in the race for the presidency come 2023.

Speaking shortly after organising a quiz competition on Nasara Radio with various prizes given to the winners, Gama said as political bridge builder, the former defence minister had remarkably proven his mettle in spheres of governance and leadership in the present democratic dispensation, adding that he was an adroit political fighter who knew his onion.

According to him, in the business of partisan politics, the nation is in dire need of his guidance and wise counsel as he possed the much needed clout in pulling a large crowd.

He said Kwankwaso having had the temerity of facing gruelling obstacles, the 2023 presidential contest would lack substance without him joining the bandwagon.

He said with the present rot permeating the nation in different directions, the former Defence Minister has the effrontery to put things on the right pedestal, affirming his spectacular performance while he was in the saddle as a governor and in his capacity as a Defence Minister.

He said with the nation running into so many intractable obstacles in dire need of a messiah to bail her out, there was the compelling need for doing away with mediocrity.

He said the Kano ex governor called the shots in the corridors of power, stressing that Kwankwaso would be the answer to the myriad of woes plaguing the nation.

Commenting on the genesis of organising the quiz competition, the PDP chieftain, however, stated that the competition had been conceived to expose the leadership qualities of the former governor by giving respective participants the opportunity to utilize their brain in identifying areas where he had proven his skills as a consummate politician.

He further revealed that the time had come for the electorate to brace up in making a credible political choice at a time leaders with vision and mission were most needed.

