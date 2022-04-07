Kwankwaso: NNPP to receive defectors from PDP, APC in Osun – chairnan



The chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Osun state, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, Thursday, disclosed that plans have been concluded to receive defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the arrival of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso into the party.



According to NNPP, those defectors are aggrieved members of APC and PDP in Osun who have agreed to pitch tent with NNPP against July 16 governorship election.



Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, Odeyemi assured that the calibre of people that are joining NNPP would help the party to win the coming governorship election.



Noting that the presence of Kwankwaso has boosted the image of NNPP, Odeyemi expressed confidence that the party would be an alternative for the aggrieved members of PDP and APC.



He promised that NNPP would give a level playing ground for the new members.



“When I interacted with some of those we will receive, they cited marginalisation and internal wranglings as some of the reasons for dumping their different parties. Then I realized that with proper internal democracy we operate in NNPP, we will surely have a good day during the forthcoming election,” he stated.



He said that the party is open for any intending aspirants into various offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.