Kwankwaso proffers solution to challenges confronting Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that the occasion of the 58th Independence anniversary of Nigeria would have been that of pomp and merriment but for the humongous perils confronting the country at the moment.

Kwankwaso, in an open letter, yesterday titled: “letter to Nigerians” said there has never been a time the country was this divided along tribal and religious lines.

According to him, the country’s diversity which should have been the source of strength is now what is being exploited to tear them apart.

Kwankwaso noted that:”Nigerians no longer see themselves as one bound together by common ideals as a nation.

Reason is simple: When they cannot provide good and compassionate leadership, they exploit our weaknesses for escape and perpetuation.” In the letter, Kwankwaso said;”Dear Nigerians, as you read this, there is a likelihood that you don’t know where your next meal is coming from or probably, you know someone like that or you have your hands full of request from folks who may likely sleep in hunger tonight if help does not come.

“It is incontrovertible that millions of our compatriots can no longer feed themselves because of biting hunger and excruciating poverty in the country.

Before you are done reading this in four minutes, at least, 28 more persons in our country would have entered into extreme poverty.

Before this time tomorrow, over 10,000 more would become extremely poor.

“I am sure you are not proud of this, I am not too.

It is not your fault that our beloved nation has become the headquarters of poverty in the world.

I know you’re angry and you have the right to be.

“Dear Nigerians, the northeast is now a pathetic shadow of its glorious past due to Boko Haram insurgency which is still thriving because of the insincerity of our leaders in giving the insurgents a bloodied nose.

“Obviously, some top people are profiting from the escalated war.

Did you know the number of our gallant officers and men of the Nigerian military who are daily killed by the insurgents that you don’t get to read about in the media? I have been a minister of defense in this same country; I know the strength of our security agencies, they are not cowards, and they are not lazy.

Compassion from leaders only seems to be in short supply, same goes with those justifying the killings.

“It is not your job to protect yourself.

That is the job of your government.

“I feel troubled and sad reminding you that unemployment has now skyrocketed beyond what it used to be in the past.

It is now a ticking time bomb waiting for a little spark before it explodes.

“If you have a job, chances are high that you have other 20 compatriots, relatives and friends, who have no jobs and thus will be forced to be your dependents.

How does growth happen in such a dire circumstance? Unfortunately, that’s the gory situation the country is in today.

“But I assure you, by this time next October when the country will be celebrating its 59th Independence anniversary; the trajectory would have changed substantially,” he said.

