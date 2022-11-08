Kwankwaso reveals plan for IPOB, Bandits, others

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has revealed his plan for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



He also revealed his plan for bandits and other groups agitating in Nigeria.



Speaking to journalist, Kwankwaso said he is ready to dialogue with IPOB and other agitators across the country.



He said he was open to dialogue with armed militant groups and that he would partner with the international community to ensure there’s regional peace.

“It’s not just to have peace in Nigeria. If you have peace in Nigeria and her neighbours do not have peace, then we will have issues. That is why we are looking beyond the local peace,” he added



The former Kano State governor also disclosed that he would recruit one million personnel for the Police and Nigerian Army and deploy technology to combat insecurity.



According to him, technology will be used in the fight against banditry, insurgency, and secessionist militancy, just as he would also embrace dialogue with the armed groups.



Kwankwaso said: “As a former minister of defence and as a chief security officer of Kano for eight years, and as someone who has had the opportunity to go to Darfur and Somalia, we have seen a lot over the years, and we sat down and came up with a security architecture.

“We looked at the world over and looked at our situation and realized that the numbers are much lower than expected, and it’s an open secret that the Nigerian military has been overstretched. Nigerian military needs to increase their numbers, and going by the best international practice. We thought that about one million military personnel will do the job.”