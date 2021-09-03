Kwankwaso warns PDP crisis may destroy party

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has warned warring parties in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they may eventually tear the party apart.

The PDP chieftain said this on Friday in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Kwankwaso said the party does not need any crisis at this time it is losing members as he said the strength of the party has reduced.

“Now the strength of the party has reduced and in the end what will happen is that it will tear us apart.”

“You see the result will not help us since we do not have a president and we do not have many governors,” Kwankwaso said.

He urged party members to wait and let the chairman end his tenure as he has only one month left. Kwankwaso also advised party leaders to focus on their people and see ways they can help them.

“People like me have nothing to do with the crisis. I’m after what will bring development to people; every good leader should focus on that.

“The party chairman has only one month left. I think it’s better to wait so that we can emerge stronger.