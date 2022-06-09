Loyalists tackle Doguwa for calling Kwankwaso ‘light weight politician’



Supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, have reacted to an interview granted to the Channels Television by Alhaji Alhassan Doguwa, a member of the federal house of representatives representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Constituency who described Kwankwaso as a light weight politician.



During an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, Doguwa said Kwankwaso and his NNPP party are not a factor in national politics.



However, one of the loyalists to the presidential candidate Alhaji Abdullahi Namama in a press release issued to our correspondent, Thursday, dismissed the claim saying “the lawmaker is naive in politics.”



He claimed that without Kwankwaso’s backing, Doguwa could not have stayed in the legislative house.



“Since 1992, Doguwa has been repeating his class. Even with that, he wouldn’t be able to stay in his seat without the assistance of Kwankwaso, who became his master while he was repeating the same class he started with him,” Namama said.



He added that even Doguwa recognizes Kwankwaso and his teeming grassroots following as the greatest threat to his political ambitions.



Namama stated that Kwankwaso as NNPP candidate has grassroots appeal adding that his strategies began in the far northwest and extended to the distant communities of the south.



“I have been to a lot of places. Even in Enugu, I have seen people’s appeal to Kwankwaso. People admire him because of his accomplishments as governor. Doguwa is unaware of this because he sleeps in Abuja,” Namama stated.



According to Namama, the NNPP has calculated every possibility of victory and nothing will prevent its candidate from reaching Aso Rock.



“The majority of those behind Kwankwaso are young people who obtained their PVCs. We are the majority, and we are ready to vote for a candidate who has touched our lives and brought progress to our endeavors,” he said.

