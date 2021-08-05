Kwara 2023: Lai on the prowl





It is an established fact that nothing makes a political party or government to be strong, viable, and resilient other than unity within its rank and file.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is a party that was formed by coalition of forces to foster unity, progress, and development of Nigeria, as no house can stand without unity let alone achieve development and good fortunes for its teeming members.



It’s on this premise that I write on the unfortunate development in the Kwara state chapter of the APC caused by the inordinate desperation and selfishness of the present Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

It is evident that the ugly attitude and division orchestrated by Mr Lai is nothing than anti-party and ungodly mission to destroy not only the governor but the entire party structure for reasons best known to him and his cohorts.

It’s on record that since the emergence of Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak as the party’s flag bearer in the 2018 governorship primary, Lai Mohammed, as the then state party leader, contributed nothing to the campaign structures and the success of the governor in the general election. Worse still, he never accompanied the campaign train throughout the electioneering; he was only present once during the campaign visit by President Muhammadu Buhari.



It is rather unfortunate that this was the same man who gathered his cohorts to open a parallel party office in the state, which exposed his ill-conceived agenda against the unity, success and future of the party.

Lai wants to be a king in two different palaces; he should be aware that as far as APC is concerned, Governor Abdulrazak is the supreme leader of the party in the state while the latter is the head of the Federal Ministry of Information and not Kwara APC. This is a clear and unambiguously provision in the party’s constitution.



Also, it’s puzzling and laughable for Lai Mohammed to state that he was the one who bankrolled the campaign of the governor; when, where and how? This was unfortunate and coming from a person who was alleged to have diverted campaign funds contributed by the sons and daughters of the state.

More frightening and disgusting was the burning of broom, which is the symbol of the party, by the Lai Mohammed group during the unveiling of the factional office. The undesirable act was aimed at not only fighting the government but also destroying the APC on which platform he is serving as the minister representing Kwara at the Federal Executive Council.



To the entire people of Kwara state, even to visitors and passers-by, it is visible that the state has never had it so good in terms of infrastructure and human capital development than now under the able leadership of Governor Abdulrazak. What Lai is, therefore, doing is to distract the governor to the advantage of the opposition party and detriment of the entire people of the state.



Therefore, it’s not late for the national working committee of the party and Mr President to call Alhaji Lai to order because he is out to destroy the APC in the state.

The entire people of Kwara state are with the governor and his administration and will not allow anyone pretentiously hiding under the party to succeed in any evil agenda. The state and the party are bigger than any individual including Mr Lai. A stitch in time saves nine!

Musa writes from Ilorin, Kwara state.