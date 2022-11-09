Kwara 2023: Poll result rates Gobir higher than AbdulRazaq – YPP

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) Tuesday said result of ANAP foundation, an independent poll conducted on select gubernatorial candidates in Nigeria placed its governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakub Gobir, in a better chance of winning next year’s election.

The YPP said the poll result which was released on Channels TV flagship show, Politics Today, shows that incumbent Governor AbdulRazaq is in a shaky lead ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kwara YPP publicity secretary, Oyewole Oladele, aka ‘Delicious,’ while reacting to the ANAP poll result said it is good news for the party and its candidate.

Oladele added that the poll result, which placed its candidate above incumbent Governor AbdulRazaq, was a testimony of Gobir’s wide acceptability across 16 local government areas of the state.

He noted that majority of Kwarans already passed vote of no confidence on APC- led administration in the state.

Speaking further on the poll result, the party’s publicity secretary said a comprehensive evaluation of the electorate which support other candidates or remain undecided revealed that candidates of PDP and SDP came 2nd and 3rd respectively.