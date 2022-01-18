Kwara: 25-yr-old man commits suicide over inability to pay debt

The Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that a 25 year old man, Olakunle Obaoye, has reportedly killed himself by hanging over inability to defray accumulated debts.

The deceased’s lifeless body was found hanging on a tree inside a bush at Erinmope village near Ayedun in Oke-Ero local government area of the state, according to the state command of NSCDC.

It was gathered that the late Obaoye had suffered depression occasioned by his inability to pay his accumulated debts, which prompted him to end his life.

Kwara NSCDC’s public relations officer, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin, Tuesday, said the matter had been handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary action.

“On Monday 17/01/2022, about 1200 hours, one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town went to our divisional office in the area to notify our men on ground about the demise of his brother, Olakunle Obaoye, 25, whose lifeless body was found hanging on the three in what looks like a suicide,” Babawale said.

He stressed further that NSCDC men from Ayedun Division later went to the scene of the incident and worked together with the relatives of the victim to bring down his corpse from the three. The dead body was later handed over to the family for burial.”