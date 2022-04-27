Kwara: 4,600 benefit from Saudi Arabia relief scheme 

About 4, 600 Muslims and non Muslims in Kwara state have benefitted from the 2022 edition of the poverty alleviation programme of Abibakr Al-Sidiq Philanthropic Home of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi-Arabia.

At least 12, 600 Nigerians benefited from the poverty alleviation scheme which involved distribution of food items to the needy in some selected states in the country.

President of the Philanthropic Home, Sheikh Abdul-Razaq Ibrahim Salman, said the distribution of food items to the needy in Nigeria was a huge success.

Abdul- Rasaq said the distribution which was part of King Salman’s annual numerous relief packages round the world features beneficiaries in 19 countries across the world.

He commended the Supervisor-General of KS relief centre, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeha, for spearheading the poverty relief initiative which saw to the distribution of 8,000 tons of food items round 19 countries.

He commended the support of Saudi foreign missions for the distribution exercises that took place in Abuja and Kano states.

In Kwara state, the project started on 5th April, 2022 with the official flag-off ceremony conducted by the state’s deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Over 300 food baskets were distributed with each basket capable of feeding six people.

As at the end of the distribution exercise which lasted two weeks in Kwara state, over 4,600 beneficiaries got the food packages.

