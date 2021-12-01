Kwara: AbdulRazaq mulls executive order for ease of doing business



Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has announced plans by his government to issue an executive order for ease of doing business .

AbdulRazaq dropped the hint Tuesday when he formally declared open the eight Kwara trade fair holding at the state stadium complex, Ilorin.

The fair is being organised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) where members of the business community, are currently displaying their wares.



AbdulRazaq said the plan of the present administration was to change the status of Kwara among its peers from being a civil service state to a state built on enterprise.

Speaking at the event with theme “Trade Beyond Borders”, the governor told the gathering of captains of industry and employers of labour that his administration had invested in infrastructure and provide measures to stimulate the state’s economy and in turn attract investors.

AbdulRazaq thanked private sector owners in the state for creating jobs through their companies and factories, saying that it was left to the government to create an environment to make them thrive in their respective endeavours.

He said, “All issues associated with ease of doing business are being looked into, and very soon, we will roll out comprehensive reform to make doing business super and stress free in Kwara state. This will be contained in an executive order with some measures in this regard.



.”

“As a government, our most important agenda is to build a state, which survives on enterprise with zero reliance on handout from the centre. For this reason, we are investing in infrastructure and opening supportive measures to investors in business.



“In addition to our investment in visual and entertainment economy through the innovation hub and visual arts centre, we are also establishing an industrial park as well as construction of the International conference centre, which will also be an exhibition centre

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Arinola Lawal, noted that though trade fairs were held in the past, the eight edition was unique because it was driven with the desires for innovation and exposure of the government with its moral and financial support to make it a befitting and qualitative trade of International standard.

KWACCIMA President, Mr Olalekan Fatai Ayodimeji, commended the governor for moving public sector to private sector and called for the provision of the permanent trade fair stand so as to grow the state economy.

The second deputy President of KWACCIMA, Engr Abu Salami, asserted that the state government had demonstrated its readiness to grow the state’s economy.

Related

No tags for this post.