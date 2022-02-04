Kwara agency assures political parties of fairness

The Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA) Friday gave the assurance that it would be fair to politicians and political parties during the 2023 electioneering process in the state.

Its director-general, Olorunshola Omotayo, gave the assurance while featuring on Oyato, a vernacular radio discussion programme monitored in Ilorin.

Reacting to an allegation by a caller, Omotayo said the governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had given the agency “a free hand to operate and has also mandated it to work in accordance with the extant rules and regulations establishing the agency.”

A statement by the agency’s press secretary, Abubakar Owolabi, quoted the DG as saying “the governor is never a biased person and has always been straight forward in any matter.”