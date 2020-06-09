Kwara, Anambra joins Ekiti, slash RoW prices



The governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Anambra counterpart, Governor Willie Obiano have joined their Ekiti colleague in slashing the prices of Right of Way (RoW) in their states.

This latest developments makes it three states out of the 36 states to fall into line with the resolution of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the National Broadband Plan by Mr President earlier this year.

The governors did this by crashing the Right of Way Charges from N5,500 per linear metre to N1 per kilometre of fibre in Kwara state and from N 600 per linear metre to N0 in Anambra state.



Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in a statement by his technical assistant (Information Technology) Dr Femi Adeluyi said that implementing this resolution will go a long way in supporting the execution of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the 19th of March 2020.

“An increase in broadband access will have a positive impact on the economy of the various states as well as the entire country.



One of the key benefits is the rapid growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of any country that increases its broadband penetration.”

He added that, “The negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the importance of broadband in supporting economies around the world.”

The minister said the actions of Governors Abdulrahman and Obiano in crashing the Right of Way charges are indeed timely and truly commendable.

“They align with the resolution of the meeting between the Minister and the state Governors under the auspices of the Governors’ Forum on the 22nd of January 2020 to address the lingering issue of Right of Way (RoW) charges in a bid to deepen broadband penetration in the country and promote a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria,” he said.



The Minister used the opportunity to encourage other Governors to emulate this action in order to accelerate broadband penetration across the country. END

NITDA DG tasks citizens on requisite skills for digital economyBy Ayoni M. AgbabiakaAbuja

The Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has tasked citizens to explore digital opportunities the Covid-19 pandemic has provided to accelerate the trend that will shape the country’s digital economy.The DG who was speaking when he received Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy Major General Jamilu Sarharm and his management team stated the importance for people to acquire requisite skills needed for digital economy.“When we talk about digital economy, we are talking about knowledge economy which human capital is a key enabler because knowledge is what influences the digital economy.”He said that, 25 people who made $255billion within two months of the global lockdown became the richest people in the world; through the power of knowledge.He said NITDA gives attention to capacity building and collaborates with universities to produce the right skills needed for the digital world.He added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive in repositioning ICT to play critical role in the diversification of the nation’s economy would reduce the negative impacts the novel Coronavirus would have had on the economy.He added that the redesignation of the Ministry of Communications, unveiling of Digital Economy Strategies and Planning and the Digital Nigeria project which focuses on digital capacity building and digital literacy would go a long way in reshaping the economy in post-pandemic era.“These initiatives have helped because they are emerging globally and in Nigeria, what we have learnt from the pandemic or the crisis just made them profound and we are all embracing digital technologies.Alot of things are going to change. We are not going to go back to normal life. In terms of businesses, some will close down and new opportunities will come. So we don’t want to be left behind. We want to be part of the people shaping the new normal we are currently facing,” he said.

Earlier, Major General Sarharm sought NITDA’s ICT intervention in terms of e-learning and capacity building for the Academy.“The NDA has over 2000 cadets and things are changing and affecting modes of learning especially during the lockdown and the whole world is now driven by ICT, we want to engage in online training for our cadets,” he said.He added that, “we can’t wait any longer than to come around here basically to seek collaboration and more importantly seek for assistance and expertise.”In his response, the NITDA DG assured that special consideration would be given to the requests.END…14,000 students presently learning emerging technologies at NITDA Academy -DG



In a related development, the NITDA) boss has stated that Nigerians are already embracing emerging technologies like cloud computing, AI amongst others.To this end, a total of 14, 000 students are already undergoing training in 47 emerging technologies.“In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact globally, over 14,000 active students are learning from 47 different courses cut across emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and many more in NITDA virtual Academy,” the DG said at a virtual conversation organised by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), on the Socio-Economic and Political Impact of Covid-19 on Telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria.The event was well attended by key stakeholders within and outside the shores of Nigeria, as they deliberated on how the Coronavirus crisis affected the economy and ways to cope with the impact using ICT.Abdullahi said it was under the directive of the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy that the Agency conceptualised, executed and launched a NITDA Virtual Learning platform with the aim to help engage young citizens to spend their time meaningfully and learn new technologies that will help create and shape the post-Covid era.