Kwara APC candidates petition Oshiomhole, Osunbor over primaries

Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirants have petitioned the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) asking that the results of the primaries conducted in the state be declared.

In a petitioned to the party chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and secretary of the electoral panel that conducted the primaries, Osarehmen Osunbor, the aspirants appealed for intervention to halt looming crises in the state chapter of the party.

In the petition, which was written by Chief Isaac Omogbenle Adeyemi and Engr. Ismail Tijani, they lamented the continuous withholding of results of House of Representatives primaries held on October 6, 2018, has become unbearable.

Both aspirants who claimed to be winners in the House of Representatives primaries in the state, said they were taken aback by the inability of the Kwara Election Committee led by the former deputy governor of Oyo State, Barrister Iyiola Oladokun to declare results of the shadow elections more than than five days after being conducted and winners emerged.

The duo while briefing journalists in Abuja, appealed to the leadership of the party “to use their good offices to probe the conduct of the primaries, declare the results and forward names of the winners to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for proper documentation ahead of the 2019 elections.

It could be recalled that, Chief Adeyemi scored 7931 votes to beat other aspirants; Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo with 7151 votes, Ganiyu Subaru with 3463 and Isreal Ekundayo Afolaogun with 1359 votes, to win the Irepodun, Ekiti, Isin and Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

Engr. Ismail Tijani on the other hand won the Offa, Oyun and Ifelodun Federal Constituency polling 5557 votes to defeat Falola Jimoh with 2855 votes, Shared Popoola with 2009, Rex Olawuyi with 1646 and Segun Oyewo with 1123 and Gbenga Oyekunle Peter with 1021 votes.

Chief Adeyemi said “if the rumour being circulated in the state is true, the party may be engulf in a serious crisis, hence the need for APC leadership to save the party from immediate imminent crisis.

“The results as collated in all the wards and duly signed by agents of aspirants that contested the primary declared my victory.

But to my dismay, it is being rumoured that Raheem Olawuyi will be declare as winner, though the committee led by Iyiola Oladokun is yet to declare the results.

We do not understand what is holding the committee back in declaring the results”, he said.

