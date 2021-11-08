Kwara APC elders chide minister over verbal attacks on governor

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state Monday berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed for denigrating the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The elders under the aegis of Kwara APC Elders Caucus were reacting to the disparaging comments made by the minister about the governor in a recent newspaper interview.

They, however, asked the minister to modify his comment and allow for reconciliation between him and Governor AbdulRazaq in the interest of the party.

“For Lai Mohammed to denigrate on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq political status in Kwara state and his role in the funding of the 2019 electioneering campaigns and election proper is most unfortunate,” the spokesman of the elders, Ambassador Nurudeen Mohammed declared at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.

Mohammed was flanked by some leaders of the group, including Barr. Kunle Sulyman, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Wole Oke and Chief James Ayeni.

Mohammed claimed that the minister was never known in Kwara politics until 2002 when he surfaced in Kwara state” apparently exported to the state from Lagos to come and take over governance just as his colleagues in other Yoruba states , who have, before then spent all their years in Lagos where they cut their political teeth and had held one political office or the other, elected or appointive before they were sent on loan to their home states to take over governance at the expense of the people (politicians) who had been on ground for decades, and residing in their states since birth.”

Recalling that Mohammed was the chief of staff to the first Lagos state governor in the current Fourth Republic, the APC elders spokesman noted that:” of all his (minister) Lagos colleagues hitherto sent out from Lagos to contest governorship election in the current Republic, it’s only Lai Mohammed who has failed to win in his state where he contested in 2003.

“The question one would like to ask is why he failed in the election. The answer should be obvious. Lai Mohammed was never seen in Kwara in the Second Republic politics nor was he ever heard of in the political landscape of Kwara state politics of the Third Republic. He was an unknown quantity in those days. He has all along been a de facto Lagosian rather than being a Kwara.”

On the contrary, Mohammed said “for all that it is worth, when we talk of political pedigree and dynasty, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq belongs to the most well known political lineage in Ilorin.”

On the funding of the 2019 elections in Kwara state, Mohammed noted with satisfaction that the governor and members of the National Assembly and state House of Assembly had denied receiving a dime from the minister.