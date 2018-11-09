Kwara APC governorship candidate gets boost

The quest for solidarity among all APC stakeholders in Kwara state for the imminent success of the governorship candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq got another boost with the emergence of former aspirant Moshood Mustapha on the candidate’s side.

A statement from the MM Media Team in Ilorin confirmed that the former federal lawmaker decided to accept the candidate that emerged from the party primaries in the interest of the party and his commitment towards making a better Kwara possible via election of APC governorship candidate in 2019.

This development triggered more enthusiasm among party members and a cross-section of the people of the state that the party’s chances were brighter with the commitment of Mashood Mustafa to work with other party stakeholders to deploy strategies to win the election and check rigging.

Already, the candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has visited the Mashood Mustapha Campaign Office to identify with the solidarity and his readiness to carry everyone along towards victory and liberation from decades of political domination.

Meanwhile, the looming emergence of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as Kwara state governor in 2019 is causing desperation in the opposition PDP camp which has resorted to hiring crowds of miscreants to stage decamping scenes claiming to be APC members.

“In fact it is the PDP that is witnessing mass exodus as it is becoming more obvious that people of Kwara want a new political era free from the Saraki monopoly and domination which APC candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq represents”, a political analyst in Ilorin, Musa Idiaro, remarked.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.