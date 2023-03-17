Kwara APC has reduced democracy to pecuniary gains – Abdullahi

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state’s House of Assembly elections in Kwara state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ahaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, Thursday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reduced the state democracy to pecuniary gains.

He alleged that the APC had perfected plans to “bambooz” voters on election day through vote buying with N10, 000 for each prospective voters at the polling units.

Abdullahi who joined scores of PDP supporters that staged a peaceful protest from the PDP mandate campaign office, Olorunsogo, to headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ilorin, vowed that the opposition PDP will “brake the trajectory of poverty in the state.”

“What we are doing today is to saveguard our democracy, Kwara democracy has been replaced by money democracy and vote buying because they (APC) have nothing to show than to ‘bambooze’ people on Election Day and give them stipends.

We are going to break it and we will make sure that the trajectory of poverty is broken,” he said.

He advised the party agents to be more vigilant and protect their votes from the polling units to local government and state’s collation centers to ensure the figures recorded and transmitted are the same.

Our agents must not allow anybody to canvass for votes at the polling units. They must endure and go to the collation centers and ensure that election results transmitted at the polling units are not different from ones recorded and transmitted at the collation centers.”

Also speaking, Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo and PDP youth leader, Abdulamid Adangaba, who spoke to journalists during the protests at the INEC office, regretted that there were lots of manipulations in the February 25th presidential elections in the state. He urged INEC to ensure a credible process on Saturday.

