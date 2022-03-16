Kwara APC inaugurates new excos, sets agenda for aspiring members

The Kwara state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC ) Wednesday inaugurated members of it’s state executive just as it set agenda for aspiring members in the 2023 general election.

At a carnival like ceremony attended by the state goverrnor , mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq held at the state Banquet hall Ilorin, the new state executives members took their oath of offices administred by Barrister Titus Ahaolu (SAN).

In his address at the ceremony, the state party chaiman Prince Sunday Fagbemi said the party will not relent in it’s efforts to further unite members.

Fagbemi who reelled out a long list of achievements of the state goverrnor, said the AbdulRazaq government had achieved in less than three years what the opposition PDP goverment failed to do in 16 years.

He particularly listed the construction and rehabilitation of about 150 roads including 700 kilometre rural roads, state Oxygen plants, rehabilation and equipment of 12 general hospitals, schools water works among others.

For aspiring members of the party, Fagbemi urged then to go all out for “roboust camapaign” but was quick to add that any one who engage in character assasination will be “sanctioned” .

“We are one big family but even if we compete with one one another, we should do it with all sense of decorum”, he said.

The state governor, admonished members of the party and Kwarans not to fall into the tricks of the opposition who are willing to come back to power.

He said those willing to come back to power have failed to develop the state when they had the opportunity only for them to want to return after his goverment had positively turn around the state.

Speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, asked members of the party to participate in the ongoing voters registration excercise to enable them re-elect the goverrnor for second term come 2023.