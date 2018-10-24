Kwara APC reconciles warring parties

In a move that brightens its prospects in the 2019 Kwara state
governorship election, the state chapter of the APC has achieved
reconciliation between its candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak and
Professor Oba AbdulRaheem, who had been protesting the outcome of the
primaries.
The reconciliation which was concluded at the weekend paves the way
for all the campaign structures of the professor and other leading
aspirants including Dele Belgore who promptly accepted the emergence
of AbdulRahman AbdulRazak will now be consolidated to rally round and
actualise the success of the candidate at the polls next year.
Announcing the development in Ilorin, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, prominent
APC leader and immediate past Chairman of the PDP, disclosed that all
aspirants had resolved that only by coming together could they
maximize the mass yearning for change among the citizens of the state
for the enthronement of APC as ruling party.
Be the first to comment