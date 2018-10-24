Kwara APC reconciles warring parties

In a move that brightens its prospects in the 2019 Kwara state

governorship election, the state chapter of the APC has achieved

reconciliation between its candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak and

Professor Oba AbdulRaheem, who had been protesting the outcome of the

primaries.

The reconciliation which was concluded at the weekend paves the way

for all the campaign structures of the professor and other leading

aspirants including Dele Belgore who promptly accepted the emergence

of AbdulRahman AbdulRazak will now be consolidated to rally round and

actualise the success of the candidate at the polls next year.

Announcing the development in Ilorin, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, prominent

APC leader and immediate past Chairman of the PDP, disclosed that all

aspirants had resolved that only by coming together could they

maximize the mass yearning for change among the citizens of the state

for the enthronement of APC as ruling party.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.