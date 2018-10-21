Kwara APC reconciles warring parties

In a move that brightens its prospects in the 2019 Kwara State governorship election, the state chapter of the APC has achieved reconciliation between its candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazak and Professor Oba AbdulRaheem who had been protesting the outcome of the primaries.

The reconciliation which was concluded at the weekend paves the way for all the campaign structures of the professor and other leading aspirants including Dele Belgore who promptly accepted the emergence of AbdulRahman AbdulRazak will now be consolidated to rally round and actualize the success of the candidate at the polls next year.

Announcing the development in Ilorin, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, prominent APC leader and immediate past Chairman of the PDP, disclosed that all aspirants had resolved that only by coming together could they maximize the mass yearning for change among the citizens of the state for the enthronement of APC as ruling party.