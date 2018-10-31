Kwara APC stakeholders demand Abdulraheem sanction

There seems to be no end in sight to the post primaries crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State as stakeholders yesterday asked the party to sanction a governorship aspirant, Prof. Shuaib Abdulraheem, for violating the accord reached with President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that the former chairman, Federal Character Commission, (FCC), had on Sunday debunked insinuations that Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq had been endorsed.

But speaking in Ilorin yesterday, the stakeholders dismissed the claim, instead asked the party to sanction Abdulraheem for passing wrong information that is capable of further ruffling feathers.

“Nobody has said any such thing, we are to support the party, which is the APC whoever ultimately emerges as the flag bearer, we will support but not an individual this time around because that has not yet been resolved”‘ AbdulRahaheem had said on Sunday.

However, addressing the press yesterday, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, said that Abdulraheem’s engagement with the press after the presidential endorsement of Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the state amounted to” anti-party activities”.

He said the party had recorded some successes after the primaries when Abdulrasaq reached out to each of the aspirants as well as the efforts of the party leadership to get the party in unison.

“Sadly, an ugly event occurred on Sunday October 28 when an aspirant, who was at the presidential endorsement of Abdulrahman, Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem arrived at Ilorin airport.

“His engagement with the press was not in the spirit of the Abuja accord with Minister of Information and Culture. Neither did it represent the resolutions of aspirants with National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

“It further embarrassed the decent meeting of Kwara APC and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is on record that supporters of Prof. Shuaib Abdulraheem destroyed the billboards of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

“We view these actions as disrespectful both the party and the president. We call on the state party chairman of APC to take disciplinary action against such outward behaviour which could be interpreted as supportive of opposition”, he said.

The group noted that since the appeal panel had dismissed the complaints of the aggrieved parties, there was the need for party members to commit to a purposeful and united APC.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.