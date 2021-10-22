Kwara APC stakeholders hail Hajiya Falilat’s choice as woman leader

Stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state, have hailed the election of Hajiya Falilat Muhammed Odegbangba as the party’s state woman leader.

Also, women under the aegis of Ibagun Educated Women Elite have described Hajiya Falilat’s election as well deserved.

The stakeholders in a statement by APC’s secretary in Ilorin East, Comrade Habeeb Salman Olesin, described the new APC woman leader as “a round peg in a round hole.”

The statement read in part, “There is no doubt that Hajiya Falilat’s track record as a well-educated, progressive- minded, women mobiliser and most importantly an age-long die-hard loyalist of Abdulrahman Abdulrazak earned her this opportunity.

“Hajiya Falilat is a well-known leading face of O to ge struggle that has been always in the fore front since the administration of Muhammed Lawal.”

They thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for giving Ilorin East local government the opportunity to produce the APC state woman leader again.

“We, therefore, pledge our continued support and total loyalty to His Excellency and pray

to the Almighty Allah to guide and protect our leader, mentor and role model.

“We also assure His Excellency that the newly elected state woman leader is capable and competent to take the party to greater heights as her wealth of experience as woman mobiliser and a retired civil servant.”