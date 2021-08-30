Kwara: Armed men invade hotel, kill one, abduct another as police ban planned protest in Ilorin



At least one person was shot dead as suspected kidnappers in military uniform invaded a hotel in Mandala, outskirts of Ilorin in Asa local government area of Kwara state.



They abducted one person.

Unspecified number of people also sustained varying degrees of bullet injuries in the attack on the hotel. Blueprint gathered that suspected kinappers in military uniform around 8pm on Saturday invaded a hotle know as Zulu Abeje in mandala via Alapa with the intention to abducted the onwer of the hotel .



The rising cases of kidnapping in the state has heightened tension amongst residents as some residents were said to have concluded plans to stage a protest on Monday.



The state police command confirmed the incident but warned that it would not allow any form of protest in the state.



Operatives of the state police command in a joint operation with local hunters, and vigilantes had at the weekend rescued a 300 level mass communication student of the kwara state university, malete who was abduducted last Sunday.



Confirming the latest incident in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi (SP), the command said the Commissioner of Police had deployed a tactical team to launch a manhunt of the suspects and rescue the abductees.



The statement titled culpable “homicide/Kidnapping” reads at” about 2000hrs of Saturday 28/8/2021, a distress call was received by the command to the effect that, about ten armed men in military uniform invaded Zulu Abeje Hotel, Madala via Alapa. In an attempt to abduct the owner of the hotel,one Zulu ‘m’. Shots were fired by the invaders and one Aro Radaq ‘m’ of Oloje Ilorin, was hit and he died at the front of the hotel.



“The target of the kidnap who happens to be the owner of the hotel escaped with injuries. While escaping into the bush, the kidnappers abducted one Abdulhakeem Aminu ‘m’ of Anifowoshe Ilorin..



“The commissioner of Police Kwara state command, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc+ who immediately dispatched the Command’s tactical units on receipt of the information also co-opted local hunters, vigilantes and Opc in the search and rescue endeavor.



“While commensurating with the family of the dead victim, the CP assures good people of Kwara state, especially the families of the victims that no stone would be left unturned in the effort to rescue the abductee and arrest the culprits.



“He solicited the cooperation of the people through giving the police information that might aid the command in early arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victim.



“The CP also advised the world-be planners of any protest tomorrow Monday 30/8/2021 to shun such plans, if truly it exists, as adequate security is already emplaced to forestall any break down of law and order and to protect every law abiding citizens of the state, please.”