Kwara assembly gets committee to investigate finances of LGs

The Kwara House of Assembly has announced the setting up of a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the finances of the 16 local government areas in the state from May 2019 till date.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Danladi, announced this during plenary Wednesday after the house adopted the Matter of General Public importance raised by the chairman, House Committee on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulgafar Ayinla-Ayilara.

Ayinla-Ayilara (APC Ilorin North) said that investigating the finances of the 16 local government areas was to allow for transparency, accountability and to guarantee transparency in the local government’s administration in the state.

He said that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and an independent panel to wage into the matter as Gov. AbdulRazaq had not touched local government’s funds since he assumed office.

Reading the resolution of the house, the speaker charged the ad hoc committee members to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and report back to the house within two weeks.

The seven-man ad hoc committee has Abolarin Gabriel (Ekiti) as the chairman, others are Barr Ambali O. Ibrahim (Owode/Onire), Mohammed Baba- Salihu (Okuta/Yashikira), Assemblyman John O. Bello (Lanwa/Ejidongari) and Assemblyman Jimoh Ali Yusuf (Ilorin East).

The committee has two weeks to submit its report to the house.

Also four petitions were laid before the house for consideration. The petitions included petitions on N9 billion alleged contract scam of Kisi- Kaiama road, alleged lack of due process and employment racketeering at Kwara State College of Education, Oro and non-payment of salaries of some Local governments workers in Kaiama Local Government Area.

The petitions were laid by members representing the affected constituencies. (NAN)