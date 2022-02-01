Kwara begins full implimentation of N30,000 minimum wage



Kwara state government has commenced full implemention of the N30,000 minimum wage for all categories of its labour force following the conclusion of consequential adjustment component of the minimum wage.

Alerts of January salary on Monday excited workers who praised governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the fulfillment of his promise to implement the consequential adjustment component of the minimum wage.

Acknowledging the gesture of the government, the secretary of the Joint negotiating council, Comrade Meshach Joseph, said in a statement that the development is commendable and that the governor deserves a pat on the back.

“The Kwara state organised labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to use this medium to thank the Kwara state government, under the leadership of His excellency governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq our amiable, ebullient and dedicated governor, for this noble achievement in this period of our economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavors,” Joseph said in the statement.

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara state workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you.

“To all the the government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders forum, we appreciate you all.”