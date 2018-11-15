Kwara bye-election: PDP accuses Buhari of smuggling sensitive materials to APC candidate

PDP in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan recently claimed that “agents of the Presidency and those of INEC were caught in a Police helicopter, which landed at St. Paul’s Primary School, Omu Aran, as they deliver bags of INEC’s sensitive materials into a vehicle belonging to APC’s candidate, Abdulraheen Tunji Ajuloopin.

It revealed that, “PDP has full details of the INEC agents and our members are monitoring the movement of the materials in this provocative act.

In the statement, PDP charged INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to immediately give account of all the sensitive materials for the election as the people of Kwara state insist on the release of all materials only in the full glare of stakeholders.

Continuing, the statement read, “Already, this act has triggered tension in the area and we invite all Nigerians to hold INEC, the police, the Buhari Presidency and APC responsible, should there be any breakdown of law and order in the area before, during and after the election.