Kwara campaign bill boards: We won’t compromise public safety – KWASAA

Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA) has said that it will not compromise the safety of members of the general public in granting approval for erection of bill boards for electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It said though the agency is generating revenue for the government by monitoring outdoor advertisement, it will not compromise the safety of the general public.

Director general of the agency, Olorunshola Omotayo, said this in a press statement signed by the press secretary of the agency, Mallam Abubakar Owolabi, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

Omotayo advised politicians in the state to approach the agency for professional advice on what should be done before erecting political billboards and others for the betterment of the state.

The statement quoted the director general as saying that the agency is providing a level playing ground for everybody irrespective of party affiliations.

He urged them to approach the agency for advice and clarifications for a better understanding on what signage and outdoor industry is all about in modern society.

