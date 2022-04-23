Kwara Central: Mustapha battles Oloriegbe for APC senatorial ticket



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Turaki of Ilorin, Alhaji Salihu Mustapha, has indicated interest for Kwara Central Senatorial seat presently occupied by Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.

Mustapha popularly called the Golden Boy of Nigerian politics, made the declaration at his residence in Ilorin on Friday during Ramadan Iftar with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The former APC National Chairmanship aspirant, told the gathering that he will obtain form for that purpose next week.

Turaki Salihu said his desire to serve the people was not limited to being a national chairman of the APC, rather his people’s wishes were the paramount, the reason why he wants to give them responsive and quality representation in the Senate from 2023.

Earlier, Salihu Mustapha who was recently turbanned as the Turaki of IIorin had paid homage to Emir Ibrahim Sulu Gambari , in whose honour a special Juma’at Service was conducted to commemorate 82nd birthday of the Emir of Ilorin, who also chairs the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

After the Juma’at prayer, the senatorial aspirant confided his aspiration in the Emir and some members of the Ilorin nobility before proceeding to his Tanke residence where he made the declaration.

Efforts made to get the reaction of Senator Oloriegbe to the challenge thrown at him, proved abortive as he neither picked calls made to his mobile lines, nor responded to text message sent to him.

