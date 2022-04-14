Kwara commisssioner quits





The commissioner for Education in Kwara state, Hajiya Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, has resigned her appointment to enable her run for elective office in 2023.

Hajiya Saadatu made her resignation public during a media parley organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

The former commisssioner is seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination as its candidate for the Ilorin East/ Ilorin South House of Representatives seat.

She told newsmen that she took the bold decision in furtherance of her determination to serve her people at the National Assembly.

She said she understands the challenges facing the people of her constituency and that if elected, she will do everything humanly possible to address the challenges.

The former commisssioner expressed satisfaction about the turn around that the education sector witnessed during her tenure as commisssioner.

She thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for the opportunity given her to serve in what she described as his purposeful administration.