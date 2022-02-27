Kwara communities, NURTW list gains, pains of AbdulRazaq’s road projects 

The 2.3 kilometer OroAgo- Oyate asphalt road project executed by Goverrnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state has forced down the prices of farm produce, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has said.

This came few days after the state commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Iliayasu, announced that the state government had rehabilitated and constructed 173 road projects across three Senatorial districts of the state over the last two and half years.

To this end, the union has appealed to the governor to assist in procuring new vehicles to ply the route to further boost economic activities of the people of Irepodun local government area.

NURTW deputy chairman in Oro-Ago, Oladiran Aweda, made revelation while speaking with reporters during a tour of projects executed by the governor in Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

He said two tubers of yam that were sold for N2,000 before the road was constructed now goes for N700 because of easy access to farm site.

“We want to appeal to Governor AbdulRazaq to assist us with vehicles so that we van ply the route. Trailers are now coming into Oro- ago to load farm produce like yam, maize to other parts of the state because our road is good now and farmers can access farm and market easily. We thank Governor AbdulRazaq for this.”, said the deputy chairman who was flanked by other members of the union.

In Owode-ofaro in Ekiti local government area, the story was different as residents lamented the hardship they were going through as a result of a collapsed bridge linking the communities with others now receiving attention from the AbdulRazaq’s administration.

Olu of the community who spoke through, High Chief Malacai Ibiwoye Atolagbe, said during harvest period usually “in December, farmers use camels and donkeys to convey farm produce as a result of the bridge that was swept away by flood in 2018”.

He appealed to the governor to ensure completion of the collapsed bride before this year’s raining season sets in.