Kwara completes 11 water works, 57 motorised boreholes in 3 years

Communities hitherto suffering from perennial water challenges in Kwara state have now began to heave a sign of relief as the administration of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has completed rehabilitation of 11 water works across the state.

Similarly, the goverment has also rehabilitated and completed 47 hand pump boresholes and 57 motorised boreholes.

Of this figures, consideration were also given to fulani communities across the state with 17 boreholes sunk in thier communities.

The state commissioner for communication, Chief George Olabode Towoju, made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Ilorin Wednesday.

He said despite the lean resources of the state, the administration of goverrnor AbduRazaq prioriotised the well being of the people.

Apart from the water projects, the commissioner noted that the state had made huge investments in the health , road, and transport as well as education sectors in the last three years.

Towoju said the state now has a functioning Oxygen plant in addition to the rehabilitation and equipment of hospitals across the state.

The commissioner said despite shortfall in allocation from the federation account, the AbdulRazaq government had sustained the payment of slaries and the recently implimented consequential adjustment on N30,000 minimum for workers.

“Last month (February), recorded a shorfall in our allocation from FAAC to the tune o N1 billion”, he said.

Photo caption: L-R: Operator Fufu Water Works Oladimeji Hammed; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Secretary Ilorin South LGA Toheeb Olarenwaju; and Supervisor for Works Ilorin South LGA Alhaji Abdulrazaq Kabe; during an inspection visit to Fufu Water Works, in Ilorin South LGA.