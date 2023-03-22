Kwara: Court jails father of 6 over illegal mining activities 

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara state, has sentenced one Buba Muhammed, a 37-year-old truck-driver, to one-year imprisonment for unlawfully possessing solid minerals without lawful authority.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the truck used as means of transportation of the illegally acquired minerals to the federal government after they were confirmed by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to be lepidolite, montmorillonite and chrysocolla.

Lepidolite is one of the raw materials usually transported outside the country for production of batteries for vehicles, cell phones, cameras and other electronic devices.

Buba, a father of six with two wives, began his journey to the Nigerian Correctional Centre on August 30, 2022 when he was arrested by operatives of the Ilorin zonal command of the EFCC, while acting on credible intelligence at Lade, Pategi local government area of Kwara state.

He was one of the 13 suspects arrested by operatives of the EFCC on the said date, while trying to transport a truckload of assorted crude minerals for sale outside the state.

Buba was prosecuted on one-count charge by the anti-graft agency, to which he pleaded guilty upon arraignment.

The charge reads: “That you, Buba Mohammed sometime in September 2022 at Lade Pategi local government area, Kwara state, within the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, and thereby committed an offence to wit; without lawful authority, come into possession of 30 tones of mineral conveyed in an INVECO Truck with identification Mark: KUJ60XC and Chassis No: ZCFAIVPJ001161598 contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1983.”

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, reviewed the facts of the case and thereafter prayed the court to convict the defendant as charged.

