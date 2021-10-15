Kwara: C’ttee chair reels out guidelines for APC state congress

The chairman of the committee for the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Prof Emmanuel Dan-Daura, has urged delegates to conduct themselves peacefully.

Dan-Daura gave the charge during an APC stakeholders meeting Friday in Ilorin.

He said all 36 executives would be elected during the congress to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The secretary of the committee, Dr Isiaku Bako, said those qualified to be delegates at the congress include members of the party’s board of trustees, chairman and state and other members of the state executive, the governor and his deputy, former and current national assembly members from the state.

Others are former and current national executive committee members from the state, former and current House of Assembly members, councillors, chairmen and secretaries in the 16 local government areas and five delegates per each of the 193 wards in the state.

According to him, the exercise will be held at the state APC secretariat along the Commissioners Lodge road, GRA, Ilorin.

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, reminded the stakeholders that the state congress was delegates-based.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq harped on the need for winners and losers in the congresses from the ward to state levels to “see themselves as members of the same family,” adding that “everyone is a winner.”

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, the governor wished the party’s members a peaceful state congress.