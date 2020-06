Kwara State Government on Sunday discharged eight COVID-19 patients after they have twice tested negative to the virus.

That brings to 52 the total number of discharged patients in the state.

Meanwhile, the state has also recorded five more cases, bringing to 132 the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the north central state.

With the new five cases, Kwara now has 79 active cases.

The state has recorded one death so far.