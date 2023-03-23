Kwara: EFCC nabs cleric, brothers, 25 others for internet fraud

Operatives of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday arrested 28 persons for alleged internet fraud in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The arrest, according to the commission, was carried out at mandate area, Ilorin, following actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, 6 students of various institutions, mining operator and a host of other specialised private individuals.

They are Toheeb Albarka, (Cleric), Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye, twin brothers; Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede who trade in dog selling respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

The suspects also include Olaleye Solomon, Miner; Akinade Samuel, Computer Technician; Damilola Shagaya, Real Estate Developer; Muhammed Awal, Graphic Designer; Adam Mubarak, Anti-Money Laundering Analyst; Ogundiran Nathaniel, Tiler; Jamiu Ishola, Printer; Dauda Tunde, Plumber; Abdullahi Sikiru, Bet Naija Agent; Kasali Afeez Adegoke, Website Developer; Jordan Adeyinka, Wears/Shoe Dealer and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.

Others are Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Adisa Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim.

Items recovered from the suspects upon arrest include 10 exotic cars, different brands of laptops and cell phones, printer among others.

The commission said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

