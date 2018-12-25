Kwara ex-councillors protest against non- payment of entitlements

Former councilors in Kwara state have protested against non-payment of their entitlements by the state government.

The ex-councilors, who are members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, also threatened to dump the party should the state government fail to settle their severance packages.

The councilors, who served between 2013 and 2016 across 16 Local Government Areas of the state, include 166 councillors, 80 supervisory councillors 16 secretaries and 16 vice chairmen.

Spokesman of the group, Bisi Oloyede, said that the concerned members had taken several steps to resolve the issue amicably without success.

Oloyede noted that Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed had promised several times to address the problems but all to no avail.

“The Senate President, Bukola Saraki who is also the leader of the party has equally promised to find lasting solution to this problem, but yet unresolved,” he added.

The aggrieved ex- councillors regretted their unalloyed loyalty to both the party and Senate President, threatening to go to any length if their issues are not quickly addressed.

He warned that if no step is taking to address the issue, they may be forced to take drastic actions against the wish of the party.

He urged the government to do the needful by paying all their entitlements within the shortest reasonable period of time to retain their membership in the party.

“We built PDP structure together. We love our party and the dynasty, but unfortunately we are disappointed for their negligence on our issues,” he said.

